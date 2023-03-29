Optoma’s refreshed short throw laser projector casts a 120-inch 1080p HDR screen at $1,342

Amazon is now offering the refreshed Optoma GT1090HDRx Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector for $1,342.16 shipped. Normally going for $1,549, this 13% discount or solid $207 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this projector model while also being the first substantial discount to date. Unlike some of the other Optoma projectors we’ve looked at recently, this model supports a 4K HDR input but can only cast a 1080p, HDR10-compatible screen. It should be noted that said screen can be up to 120 inches with a mere 4-foot wall offset. The laser source generates up to 4,200 lumens of light so you can watch movies even if the lights are turned on. Around the back of the GT1090HDRx, you’ll find dual HDMI inputs so you can wire up a Chromecast alongside your game console. Head below for more.

Optoma GT1090HDRx Short Throw Laser Projector features:

DEPENDABLE LASER LIGHT SOURCE: DuraCore laser light source eliminates lamp and filter replacements for up to 30, 000 hours of low-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation; IPX6 dust resistance rating ensures optical engine durability

LIGHTS-ON VIEWING: With an incredible 4,200 Lumens of brightness, you can use your GT1090HDRx day or night. Set it up in your family room or gaming room, or take it outdoors for a backyard movie night without worrying about ambient light levels.

SHORT THROW LENS: The GT1090HDRx is designed to be placed closer to the wall than standard throw projectors. Experience a large 120″ image projected from 4′-4″ away. It’s great for smaller spaces and allows for easier installation.

