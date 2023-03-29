Samsung’s 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ Android tablet returns to $600 Amazon low ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android Tablet for $599.99 shipped in all three colorways. This model launched about a year ago at the $900 it still fetches and is now marked down by a solid 33% or $300 for today only. This deal is also only the second time we have seen this larger 12.4-inch model down this low on Amazon. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is centered around an AMOLED screen and powered via the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card expandability option is also joined by S Pen support for handwritten notes and doodles, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing, and Samsung’s all-day battery life. Get some additional insight in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re the type that needs a little bit of extra accident protection, it might be worth using a fraction of your savings here today to safeguard your new investment. This 2-pack of 12.4-inch screen protectors, for example, is currently selling for under $15 Prime shipped on Amazon to ensure you don’t scratch the display nearly as easily.

Speaking of Samsung deals, we are also tracking a solid deal on the brand’s Galaxy Chromebook 2. A great way to round out your Samsung tech ecosystem, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 2-in-1 design with a 4K display and is now over $130 off the going rate. Get a closer look at the deal and feature set right here while the price is right.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Android Tablet features:

Get more enjoyment out of every moment with a big 12.4 inch sAMOLED screen and high resolution that dazzles with unbelievable brilliance, crispness, and color…Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8+, your photography skills will shine regardless of your experience level behind the lens…Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase…Galaxy Tab S8+ provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and all-day battery to get you through your day, whether you’re working, streaming, or gaming.

