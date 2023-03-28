Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a 2-in-1 design with 4K screen at $599 (Save $131)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $599 shipped in the Mercury Grey style. Normally fetching $730, you’re looking at the best price of the year at $131 off. This is the best we’ve seen since last year when it landed at $549 right after the Black Friday shopping season. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook 2 arrives with a 13.3-inch 4K QLED touchscreen display that’s backed by folding 2-in-1 design. That lets you convert it between a typical laptop form-factor and a tablet for doing everything from typing out papers to watching Netflix just about anywhere. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 support and a backlit keyboard, as well, with the added perk of microSD and two USB-C ports. Then there’s 128GB of SSD storage to go alongside 8GB of onboard RAM. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Samsung’s Chrome OS offerings, you can also score the Galaxy Chromebook Go for $208 at Amazon. This offering isn’t going to deliver as compelling of a portable workstation, but will make for a more affordable way to check emails, browse the web, and more while away from the desk.

While the Chromebook savings do end there, we’re also tracking some notable savings over in the land of macOS machines. The latest 16- and 14-inch M2 Pro machines are now resting at some of the best prices yet with up to $275 in savings attached. And if those discounts aren’t compelling enough, the previous-generation lineup of M1 Pro models are now on sale from $1,440 all-time lows.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features:

Now work can be just as fun as play, thanks to the world’s first QLED Chromebook ever. Feast your eyes as you dive into your favorite past times or present your next big idea with a larger-than-life color display that’s more vibrant than ever before. With the power and speed of next-generation Intel Celeron processing, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered up and ready for everyone, from the early morning tasks-master to the late-night studier.

