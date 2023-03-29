Land a regularly $600 Shark self-empty robot vacuum system at $300 shipped for today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Shark RV1001AE Self-Empty Robot Vacuum system for $299.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $600, this is a solid $300 off the going rate and the best we can find. It is also matching our previous mention on this model and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. As we made a point of in our latest roundup of the best robot vacuums out there, Shark delivers some of the best self-empty models in the sub $1,000 price range, never mind scoring a regularly $600 RV1001AE at $300. Alongside the 45-day auto-empty action, the cleaning bot also carries a self-cleaning brushroll designed to deal with pet hair as well as featuring the handy auto recharge and resume function. From there, you can expect some convenient smartphone and voice-control action including the ability to set schedules, target specific areas or rooms on command via whole home mapping, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant virtual helpers. Head below for details.

While you’re certainly not getting a $600 robot vacuum system for under $300, the deals we spotted yesterday on Anker’s latest G40 robo vacs are worth a look for something more affordable. The standard model is now $100 off at $180 shipped with the self-empty variant down at $300, plus you’ll find even more below:

Just be sure to swing by our home goods hub for more upgrades at a discount, whether indoors or out as we move through the spring and into summer 2023.

Shark RV1001AE Self-Empty Robot Vacuum features:

A bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris. Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. Filter type: Non-washable filter. Self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair and long hair as it cleans–no more hair wrap. Schedule whole-home cleanings or target specific rooms or areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

