Anker’s latest G40 robo vacs now $100 off: Standard $180 or with self-empty at $300

The official Anker EufyHome Amazon storefront it now offering its Clean G40 Robot Vacuum on sale for $179.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $280, this is a solid $100 off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also matching the previous deal price and joining a $100 price drop on the G40+ model (also includes mopping) with the self-empty station at $299.99 shipped. The G40 delivers 2,500Pa suction power alongside a Wi-Fi connected experience for a bevy of smart features. Auto-return charging, efficient cleaning path identification, scheduling, smartphone control, and a slim profile that can slide right under most couches and furniture are just some of the highlights here. The plus model mentioned above is much of the same, just with onboard mopping action and the ability to carry up to 60-days of debris in the empty station before you need to lift a finger. More details and deals below.

More Anker robotic vacuum deals:

You’ll find even more ways to bolster your smart home in our dedicated and curated deal hub right here without spending full price. Just be sure to also checkout the latest robotic cleaning models from ECOVACS that launched earlier this. Built-in language processing, a full-featured docking and cleaning station, and three new models await. Get a closer look right here.

Anker Clean G40 Robot Vacuum features:

Clean Up Food Crumbs: Keep floors clean with 2,500 Pa of strong suction to pick up food particles and dust.

Plans Efficient Routes: G40 logically identifies the most efficient path to clean more of your home.

Ultra-Slim to Fit Under the Couch: Days of lifting furniture to clean is over. Let the 2.85″ G40 slip under tight spaces to clean more.

Quietly Cleans Without Distracting: Watch TV without needing to blast the volume, as G40 vacuums at a comfortable 55 dB noise level.

Clean via the eufy Clean App: Avoid manually programming G40 and just comfortably control from your phone, no matter where you are.

