Spigen’s Mag Fit S metal MagSafe Charger Stand won’t break the bank down at $17

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Reg. $20+ $17
Spigen Mag Fit S MagSafe Stand

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Fit S MagSafe Charger Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While this one fetches a bloated $40 directly from Spigen, it originally launched at $25 on Amazon before settling down in the $20 range last fall. Today’s deal is 15% below that and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a simple, organized, and affordable place to house your MagSafe charger and iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset, the Mag Fit S is a notable option. Available here in a black aluminum, it provides a travel-ready foldable design, hinged adjustable viewing angle pad, and subtle branding. Head below for more details. 

Now, if you’re just looking for a tidy way to hold up your smartphone at the desk and aren’t overly concerned with MagSafe charging or all-in-one stands, scoop up this OMOTON instead. The brand’s $10 C2 stand presents a clean and adjustable holder for your smartphone that keeps things organized and delivers some port holes for your charging cable 

Looking for a more high-end solution for your MagSafe puck and Apple Watch chargers? The latest batch of wooden and metal Oakywood mounts, stands, and wall holders are some of the best and most unique options I have come across yet. The quality is particularly notable here and you can take a deep dive as part of our hands-on review right here

And be sure to check out Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger too. 

Spigen Mag Fit S MagSafe Stand features:

  • Foldable mounting system for the magnetic wireless charger
  • Clean aluminum build to match any tabletop or nightstand
  • Adjustable mounting piece for convenient viewing angle
  • Stable, durable and non-stick base lined with Nanotac Technology
  • Specifically made for Apple products

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Dell’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor f...
KeySmart’s Air key organizer and AirTag holders u...
ASUS Chakram X wireless gaming mouse has hot swap switc...
CORSAIR’s Optical-Mechanical K70 PRO RGB Gaming K...
9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2023 – M2 Pro Mac mini $49 ...
Amazon’s latest cordless HydroClean Water Flosser...
Philips Hue Sync Box delivers immersive home theater li...
Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 iPhone/Androi...
Load more...
Show More Comments