Spigen’s Mag Fit S metal MagSafe Charger Stand won’t break the bank down at $17

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Fit S MagSafe Charger Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While this one fetches a bloated $40 directly from Spigen, it originally launched at $25 on Amazon before settling down in the $20 range last fall. Today’s deal is 15% below that and the lowest total we can find. If you’re looking for a simple, organized, and affordable place to house your MagSafe charger and iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset, the Mag Fit S is a notable option. Available here in a black aluminum, it provides a travel-ready foldable design, hinged adjustable viewing angle pad, and subtle branding. Head below for more details.

Now, if you’re just looking for a tidy way to hold up your smartphone at the desk and aren’t overly concerned with MagSafe charging or all-in-one stands, scoop up this OMOTON instead. The brand’s $10 C2 stand presents a clean and adjustable holder for your smartphone that keeps things organized and delivers some port holes for your charging cable

Looking for a more high-end solution for your MagSafe puck and Apple Watch chargers? The latest batch of wooden and metal Oakywood mounts, stands, and wall holders are some of the best and most unique options I have come across yet. The quality is particularly notable here and you can take a deep dive as part of our hands-on review right here.

And be sure to check out Anker’s new 15W MagSafe charger too.

Spigen Mag Fit S MagSafe Stand features:

Foldable mounting system for the magnetic wireless charger

Clean aluminum build to match any tabletop or nightstand

Adjustable mounting piece for convenient viewing angle

Stable, durable and non-stick base lined with Nanotac Technology

Specifically made for Apple products

