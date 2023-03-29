Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: FAR Lone Sails, Sasaya, Money Pro, and more

Wednesday’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go. Along with today’s App Store deals, we are also now tracking Apple’s new M2 Pro Mac mini back down at the all-time low for only the second time alongside the rest of the ongoing Apple hardware offers right here. But on the app side of things, highlights include Iron Marines, FAR: Lone Sails, Sasaya, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Folder Icons: $4 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Encarda: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FlorkOfStickers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Pro: $26 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense : The Gate: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go AAC: $130 (Reg. $250)

More on FAR Lone Sails:

Traverse a dried-out seabed littered with the remains of a decaying civilization. Keep your unique vessel going, overcome numerous obstacles and withstand the hazardous weather conditions. How far can you make it? What will you find?

