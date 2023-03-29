Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Spring Sale up to 75% off, Last of Us Part 1 $47, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Sony has now kicked off its digital Spring Sale with hundreds of PlayStation games starting from just over $2 and savings up to 75%. A great time to load up your back catalogue at a discount, you’ll also find The Last of Us Part I marked down to $49.69 shipped. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much in physical form at Amazon, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also a few bucks under the best price we have tracked on Amazon. A remake of the seminal title specifically for PlayStation 5, it features enhancements across the board. After the popularly of the HBO adaption, some folks are ready to jump back into the original game in the series and this is the definitive way to do so for PlayStation 5 gamers. Enhanced visuals with “with more realistic lighting and atmosphere,” faster loading, and DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback support for every weapon are just some of the upgrades here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Nintendo Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Direct showcase!

***Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game from $299

PlayStation and Xbox:

GDC 2023 starts today and Microsoft is offering 12 FREE demos of unreleased games to try out

Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more to base tier Switch Online library

Cities: Skylines goes out with a bang, getting multiple DLCs ahead of sequel’s release

Official Mario Day Switch console bundle with FREE game and sticker pack now live from $299

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!