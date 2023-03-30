Game for over 75 hours on a single charge with the ASUS ROG Keris wireless mouse at $60

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Lightweight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. For the first part of the year, this mouse went for an average of $100, but over the past month or so it’s gone for $80 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at an additional $20 off and delivers the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, though it did hit $45 at the end of December. While not the highest-end mouse from ASUS, you’ll find that this model still features a number of premium features. Leveraging the ROG Micro Switch, this mouse is ready for up to 70 million clicks and the optical sensor is specially-tuned by ROG too. It gives “unerring accuracy and precision” with up to 16,000 DPI. On top of that, the ROG Keris pairs to your computer over either Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz wireless dongle as well as function plugged in. Worried that you have to charge it often? Well, this mouse can go for up to 78 hours on a single charge and just 15 minutes of being plugged in delivers another 12 hours of usage. Keep reading for more.

ASUS ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Lightweight FPS wireless gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity (wired / 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth), specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG paracord and Aura Sync RGB lighting

