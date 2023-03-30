ASUS’ VivoBook 16X Radeon Vega 7 Laptop sees second discount to new $600 low, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 16X Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/Radeon Vega 7 Laptop for $599.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this 14% discount or solid $100 price drop is the second discount we’ve tracked to date, marking the new all-time low. The Ryzen 5 5600H 3.3GHz processor and Radeon Vega 7 graphics are paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 16-inch 1920×1200 16:10 aspect ratio display here features ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels and 180-degree hinges so you can easily share notes with coworkers or fellow students. Rounding out this laptop is a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, an HDMI output, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more VivoBook laptop deals.

More VivoBook Laptop deals:

If you’d rather pick up a machine designed for gaming, you should check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook marked down at $570, a new all-time low price. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable to handle more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage.

ASUS VivoBook 16X Ryzen 5/16GB/512GB/Vega 7 Laptop features:

Latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB cache, up to 4.2 GHz max boost) and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics

Extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0

16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

