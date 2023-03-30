Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook on sale for only second time at $570 low ($130 off)

Lenovo recently launched one of the very first gaming Chromebooks to hit the market, and now Amazon is offering the best price yet on the recent release. Dropping the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook down to $569.99 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $700. Today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings as well as a new all-time low. It’s $19 under our previous and only other mention to date, with this being the second chance to save since launching late last fall. Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable to handle more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. We take a closer look at how that cloud gaming experience stacks up in our hands-on review.

As compelling as a lightweight design can be for slipping into your backpack and gaming away from home, there are some disadvantages like a lack of ports you may need for everyday use. That’s why we recommend spending some of your cash on Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $25. This will expand your machine’s I/O to accommodate legacy devices with USB-A connectors while also bringing some other slots into the mix all wrapped in an aluminum housing. It’s a great way to turn to Lenovo IdeaPad into more of a battlestation-friendly option.

For those who want a Chromebook that is centered around productivity first and foremost instead of gaming, the discount we tracked earlier in the week on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still live. This 2-in-1 model rocks an even higher-end 4K display and now lands at the best price of the year following a $131 discount. That gives you the brand’s latest Chromebook at $599 with Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and a backlit keyboard in tow.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook features:

Chrome OS devices powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors deliver the superior performance you expect where you need it most. With a first-of-its-kind design, experience the power of a Chromebook built for real-world multitasking. Enjoy FHD gaming while lower priority processes run in the background without detracting from performance. Sleek and stylish lightweight designs with optimized performance on the battery let you play, learn, and work on the go.

