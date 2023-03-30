Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Wreckfest, Motorsport Manager, Moodistory, more

Thursday’s collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Before you dive in though, check out this deal on Apple’s official MagSafe charger and spring clearance pricing on cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros from $900. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Moodistory, Magic Launcher Pro, Wreckfest, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iPixelCamera Pro – LOMO Cam: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RAIN RADAR °- sky weather NOAA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Hero Emblems II: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: With Margin: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Folder Icons: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Atomic Heart, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon Ishin!, more BOGO 50% off

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sandbox Planet: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Come True: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro by Mastersoft: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $6 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Folder Icons: $4 (Reg. $5)

More on Wreckfest:

Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., Wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there.

