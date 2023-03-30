Insect Lore’s Mini Butterfly Garden Kit comes with two caterpillar cups at low of $34.50, more

Amazon is currently offering the Insect Lore Mini Butterfly Garden Science Kit with habitat and two caterpillar cups for $34.57 shipped. Normally going for $46, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this science bundle. This kit comes with everything you need to grow caterpillars to butterflies with two cups of caterpillars, two chrysalis stations, a flower-shaped feeder, and pop-up mesh habitat. An instruction guide will help you along the way and the STEM journal encourages learning alongside the progression of the Painted Lady butterflies. Each cup will come with five caterpillars and all the food they need to get to the chrysalis stage. Once they create their cocoons, you can remove the lid and place it on the holder in the mesh habitat. Then they will hatch as beautiful Painted Lady butterflies after a week or so. The flower-shaped feeder will provide them with the nectar you make. After a few days of enjoying the butterflies, you can release them into your garden. Keep reading for more Insect Lore deals.

Insect Lore Butterfly Garden Science Kit features:

Learn all about the butterfly life cycle with Insect Lore’s best-loved butterfly kit. See Tiny Caterpillars Grow, Grow, Grow into Butterflies! A family and educator favorite for over 50 years, the Butterfly Garden with live caterpillars provides fun learning and will engage the whole family. It comes with 10 baby caterpillars and everything you need to get them growing! The entire project takes about 3 weeks. Watch the transformation from caterpillars to chrysalides, to beautiful Painted Lady butterflies – then let your butterflies go to help pollinate our world.

