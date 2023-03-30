Save 25% on Logitech’s X52 Pro Flight Control System in return to all-time low of $172

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System for $171.99 shipped. Normally going for $230, this 25% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system. The X52 Pro Flight Control System comes with a throttle unit and joystick that is connected with a single cable so only one USB port is needed. The joystick unit uses magnetic, non-contact X- and Y-axis sensors to increase longevity and accuracy, and includes rudder support by twisting the stick with the ability to lock this out if you have dedicated pedals. The throttle unit has an LCD screen for displaying which profile is selected and interacting with radios in your favorite games. In total, there are 282 programmable commands across the three modes so you have access to every action without needing a keyboard. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash and don’t need as many controls that are provided with the X52, then be sure to check out the classic Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro Joystick for $30. In total there are 12 programmable buttons for setting up hotkeys and actions within your flight simulator program, like Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator. An 8-way hat switch can be configured so you can look around your aircraft without needing your mouse. While it doesn’t have a full dedicated throttle unit, there is a little lever that can be bound to throttle so you still have fine control. The joystick here also features rudder support with a twisting action but does lack a rudder lockout.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re currently tracking a number of deals on Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Simulator gear starting from $110. Leading the way there is the Universal Flight Control System marked down to $330, an all-time low price. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want to step up your casual flight simulator experience whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls with the yoke system using a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more.

Logitech X52 Pro Flight Control System features:

Magnetic non-contact X and Y axis sensors provide enhanced longevity and improved accuracy. A dual spring centering mechanism provides a progressive, smooth movement that further aids your control.

282 Programmable Commands over 3 modes: Have all of the commands in Elite Dangerous or Star Citizen under your fingertips with no need to switch back to your keyboard

Multifunction LCD Display affords even greater control of your navigation within Flight Simulator X, thanks to direct control of the simulation’s radio panel functionality.

