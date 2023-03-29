Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System returns to $330 low, more

Amazon is currently offering the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System for $329.95 shipped. Normally going for $380, this $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked only four times before. This all-in-one flight control system includes a yoke, trim wheel, and throttle quadrant to provide pretty much every control you’d want to step up your casual flight simulator experience whether you play on PC or Xbox One, Series X|S. The throttle quadrant includes both push-pull and lever throttle controls with the yoke system using a 100% contactless system for creating 180 degrees of yoke rotation in addition to the integrated rudder and brake controls by your fingertips. The full-color flight management display allows you to monitor various data points while flying such as seeing ETA to destination, flight time, and more. You can learn more by checking out our announcement coverage and head below for more VelocityOne deals.

More Turtle Beach VelocityOne deals:

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals after checking out these Turtle Beach VelocityOne deals. Looking for a keyboard upgrade instead of a flight simulator setup? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $100, the new all-time low price. The CORSAIR OPX RGB Optical-Mechanical key switches implemented here bring “hyper-fast input with 1.0mm actuation distance and smooth linear travel” alongside the brand’s AXON technology which allows this keyboard to poll with your computer at up to 8,000Hz while scanning keys at 4,000Hz. This same technology will also provide “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing” for the per-key backlighting which will all be controlled in the iCUE software. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System features:

Developed by world-class aeronautical engineers and pilots, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is a complete flight control system that delivers the most immersive, authentic flying experience on the market. Offering intuitive and realistic controls, VelocityOne Flight equips users across all experience levels with an inclusive flight system to experience the thrill of flight. A true to life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provide precise, long-lasting control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel and custom lever handles offers at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircrafts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!