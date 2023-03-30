Rare discount drops Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter to $90 (2023 low)

With spring break road trips on the mind and other travel on the horizon, upgrading your car with some Android Auto capabilities couldn’t be handier. Motorola’s wireless Android Auto car adapter delivers the best experience on the market for bringing the features to your ride after the fact, and now we’re tracking a rare chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, the Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter now sells for $89.99 shipped, which is also being matched over at Best Buy. Still marking one of the first notable discounts from its usual $100 going rate, this is the second-best price yet at $10 off, as well. It’s about as rare of a discount as they come, and finally a readily-available chance to save for only the second time this year.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is easily one of the best options on the market for cutting the cord on your Android Auto experience, whether it’s on sale or not. But if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, this alternative comes paired with a $20 discount that makes it even more affordable. This wireless adapter doesn’t have the 9to5Google backing that the Motorola offering does, but will still untether your in-car experience. Best of all, it’s even more affordable with a $60 price tag.

As far as other gear for your Android handset goes, be sure to go head over to our smartphone accessories guide and check out all of the discounts from earlier in the week. There are plenty of different add-ons for both the car and your everyday carry, with the best of the best in the latest edition of our daily roundup from $7.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

