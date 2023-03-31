Carry five bikes to the trail with Allen Sports’ hitch-mounted rack at multi-year low of $90

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe 5-bike Hitch Mount Bike Rack for $90.40 shipped. Normally $110 at Amazon for the past few months and $140 or more prior to that, today’s deal delivers the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2018. In fact, this marks the first time in over a year that it’s been below $100 at Amazon. Designed to fit 2-inch receivers, this hitch-mounted bike carrier can hold up to five bikes while you go from home to the trail. The folding arms quickly drop out of the way if you’re not using the rack, and when it’s time to load back up it takes less than five minutes to set it back up. The steel construction is powder coated black and comes with a lifetime warranty from Allen. So, if you’re planning on hitting the trail this spring, then be sure to pick up this bike rack to get to and from the park with ease. Keep reading for more.

When you get home, store your bikes on the the HOMEE Bike Hanger. It supports bikes up to 66 pounds, which offers a pretty good capacity that’ll hold most mountain bikes. At just $17, this is a great option for keeping your garage nice and tidy when not out riding this spring.

If you’re looking for a new bike to ride this spring, then consider picking up the SWFT FLEET e-bike. We spotted it down to $699 in our New Green Deals roundup earlier this week and the discounted price is still live. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide here at 9to5Toys for other great discounts on electric ridables like scooters and more.

Allen Sports Deluxe Hitch Mount Bike Rack features:

Carry up to five bicycles on road trips or camping excursions with the Allen five-bike carrier hitch. The hitch insert–which fits 2-inch receiver hitches–is easy to operate and super secure for your bikes. Just attach it to your hitch, then use the tie-down cradle system to individually secure and protect the bikes. The carry arm accommodates a wide range of frame sizes and designs, so you can carry your kid-size mountain bike or adult road bike with equal confidence. And you don’t have to remove your bikes to access the back of your truck or SUV, as the rack tilts back for easy lift-gate access and folds out of the way completely when not in use. Also equipped with a no-wobble bolt to keep the rack from moving inside the hitch, the five-bike carrier is colored with a black powder-coated finish.

