Case-Mate’s FUEL iPhone and magnetic Apple Watch charging stand hits $57 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate FUEL 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for $56.33 shipped. Regularly $100 directly from Case-Mate and at Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 57% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see this one down in the $65 range through the holidays and into early 2023, today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low. The FUEL 2-in-1 presents a more streamlined form-factor than many of the three-way setups and, despite not delivering a place for AirPods, it does carry and charge your iPhone and Apple Watch in a neat space-saving design nonetheless. It features an upright Qi charging stand for your iPhone alongside a built-in magnetic charging perch for your Apple wearable and can, according to Case-mate, fully charge both devices within 3 hours altogether. More details below.

If it’s just a nice streamlined iPhone solution you’re after, you can land the floating MagSafe variant from Spigen on sale for $28 shipped right now. This one delivers a sleek black upright stand with a more modern design than the model above at about half the price, but you won’t get the built-in Apple Watch pad.

If a more full-featured, 3-in-1 model is what you’re after, the Journey model we reviewed recently that also delivers a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger is matching its all-time low at 20% off. Just keep in mind, Belkin’s model is also one of our favorites and it is currently on sale right now too with all of the details on that offer waiting right here.

Case-Mate FUEL 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers! High-power charging chips fully charge your phone and Apple watch within 3 hours altogether. The design is compact enough to fit in any bag and makes carrying the charger easier when you’re traveling; Ultra-thin wiring and materials allow you to carry this charging station easily in backpacks, purses, suitcases, and more. Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones at 15W max, and Apple Watch Series 1 – 8 (MFI-approved original Apple Watch charging cable included). It uses advanced automatic control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!