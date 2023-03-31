Elevate your MacBook or Surface Laptop with this adjustable aluminum laptop stand at $15.50

Dream Fit 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Aluminum Adjustable Laptop Stand for $15.74 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a $35 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, delivering 65% in savings. Ready to uphold basically all modern laptops, this stand can support up to 13.2 pounds as a maximum load. There are non-slip silicone pads on the main platform, a silicone bumper on the front as well as the base to keep everything protected and secure. Speaking of the platform, it features an adjustment that goes from nearly flat to 10-inches in the air as well as delivering angle adjustment should you need that. Plus, since it’s comprised of aluminum, this stand will even help dissipate heat from your laptop as you use it. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a few bucks below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Speaking of office upgrades, did you see the L-shape desk that we found on sale earlier this evening? Down from $94 to $73, the desk features plenty of space to hold your laptop, a few monitors, and more. Then, those in the market for a new laptop won’t want to miss out on the deal that we found on Microsoft’s latest 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go 2. On sale for a new all-time low, you can get this compact laptop for $500 right now, which saves 29% from its normal going rate of $700.

HUANUO Laptop Stand features:

This adjustable laptop stand increases height by up to 10″, promoting better sitting posture. The platform of the laptop stand can rotate 180° for comfortable laptop typing and optimum tablet viewing.

The 10.2” x 8.3” platform of the laptop stand is suitable for most 10″–17″ laptops, tablets, books, and more. Use this laptop stand in the office, home workspace, or classroom.

This laptop stand is made of premium aluminum alloy for strength & durabilty, with a 13.2 lbs Max load. The non-slip silicone pads on the platform, front bumpers, and base keep your device securely in place.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!