Save 29% on Microsoft’s latest 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go 2 down at an all-time low of $500

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 i5/8GB/128GB for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $700, this solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this laptop. We previously saw this model go for as low as $550, but today’s deal drops it the additional $50 to the all-time low. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the perfect light and portable workstation weighing in at just 2.48 pounds. The 12.4-inch 3:2 PixelSense display gives you more vertical real estate to work on documents or whatever you need to increase productivity with an overall battery life of up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect, and headphone jack to round out the Surface Laptop Go 2. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

You can use some of your savings with today’s deal to pick up the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub for $72 to expand the I/O over a single connection. Here you will have access to a single USB-C port with passthrough charging capability, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, an HDMI 2.0 output with 4K 60Hz support, a VGA port, and Gigabit Ethernet. It should be noted that the VGA and HDMI outputs will not work at the same time and the USB-C port does not support charging the laptop it is connected to but can charge devices plugged into it.

If you’d rather pick up a new tablet instead of a lightweight laptop, be sure to check out this deal we’re tracking for Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 marked down at $400 which is within $1 of the all-time low. Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features:

Sleek and light with performance you can count on. A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4″ PixelSense™ touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, long battery life, and a performance boost for the things you love to do. With 11th Gen Intel® speed for day-to-day apps, streaming, and casual gaming. It’s signature Surface style, speed, and convenient security for you and everyone in your home.

