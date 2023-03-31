Land a 2-pack of meross BR30 Siri-ready HomeKit smart color bulbs at $23 (Reg. $39)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of BR30 HomeKit Smart LED Flood Bulbs for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $39, this is nearly 42% in savings and the lowest total we can find. The more powerful BR30 flood models don’t go on sale as often the smaller variants and are now at one of the best prices we have tracked at just $11.50 a pop. They fit in your standard E26 socket (just ensure the lamp shade or fixture provides enough space to do so if there is one) to deliver 100 watts of intelligent smart lighting throughout your space. Hands-free Siri voice control (Alexa and Google Assistant as well), HomeKit integration, dimming action, and scheduling with sunrise and sunset modes highlight the features here along with your choice of both warm white tones and millions of other colors. Head below for more details.

Don’t need the multi-color action? Grab this 2-pack of warm white A19 smart HomeKit meross bulbs down at $17 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $34, this is $7 off the going rate and the best price we can find as well. Outside of the lack of color options and the more standard sizing, the feature set is essentially the same as the model detailed above, just in a more affordable and less vibrant package.

Bring some meross HomeKit lighting to your workspace with the brand’s smart desk lamp on sale for $35 shipped, down from the regular $44. Then check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the Siri-ready Philips Hue Color Ambiance smart bulbs at $39. You can get a closer look at this offer in our previous deal coverage right here.

meross BR30 HomeKit Smart LED Flood Bulbs features:

meross Wi-Fi Smart Bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit (iOS 13+), Apple Watch, Siri, CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. You can control your BR30 smart flood light bulb hands-free, just simply make a voice command “Hey Siri, turn on the living room light.” Set the perfect illumination for any occasion. Adjust smart ceiling light bulbs from warm/cool.

