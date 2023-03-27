Bring HomeKit to your workspace with meross’ smart desk lamp down at $35 (Reg. $44+)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its square model Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp for $35.29 shipped. be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the price. Originally $60, it more regularly sells for $44 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find. A few bucks below the previous deal price, this is also a new Amazon 2023 low. This voice and app-controlled lighting solution delivers HomeKit control to your desktop in the form of a dimmable and tunable LED lamp. It features three tunable white levels, brightness adjustment, scheduling, a 40,000-hour lifespan, and a metal design that supports up to 180-degree lamp head movement and 90-degree tilt. Head below for a closer look and more details.

However, if you’re not interested in voice and app control over the brightness and what not, there are more affordable options than the meross detailed above. Something like this relatively popular Dott Arts model on Amazon delivers a similar look and setup without the smarts for under $18 Prime shipped, for example.

While we are talking intelligent lighting though, be sure to dive into our smart home hub for even more. A couple standout options there include this ongoing price ore on Govee’s 12-piece Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Kit that is now at its second-best price of $100 as well as the brand’s 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Wi-Fi Lightstrip marked down to $14.50.

meross Homekit Smart Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk lamp works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. You can remotely control the small desk lamp anytime and anywhere with internet access. For HomeKit remote control, you need to install an Apple TV or HomePod in your home. Note: The homekit supported desk lamp only supports 2.4GHz networks. This modern desk lamp is made of high-quality aluminum alloy head and arm for better heat dissipation and durability, which is suitable for travelers, students and workers. Designed to last over 40000 hours, there is no need to replace the bulb in the next 25 years. The meross desk lamp consumes only 20% of the energy of an incandescent bulb.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!