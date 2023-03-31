iPad mini 6 delivers Apple’s most compact iPadOS experience at second-best price of $400

On sale for one of the first times of the year, Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 is now marked down to $399.99 shipped in several colors. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as a match of the 2023 low. It’s only the third chance to save throughout this year, and the first one since back at the beginning of February. Today’s savings also comes within $1 of the all-time low, marking the second-best discount we’ve seen period. Though the last time it fell that low was last fall.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory.

Those in the market for a more flagship experience will find that the model at the opposite end of the spectrum is also on sale. Thanks to a spring clearance sale, you can currently take as much as $699 off a series of cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. These are all landing at the second-best prices to date starting at $1,000. Then make sure to go hit up our Apple guide for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re tracking everything from notable offers on the latest M2 devices from both macOS and iPadOS stables to must-have accessories, flagship listening experiences, and more now that the week is coming to a close.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!