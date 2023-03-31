Pokémon’s new Scarlet and Violet expansion officially arrives today with launch day discounts

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion is hitting stores today, with the very first set featuring cards from Scarlet and Violet now on shelves. Including the first set of cards from the 9th Generation of the franchise, launch day deals are now live that makes it more affordable for Trainers to get in on the Paldean action with prices starting at $50.

Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet set officially lands on store shelves

As a quick recap of what to expect from the new expansion to the Pokémon TCG, the Scarlet and Violet set comes complete with well over 200 cards. It’ll be the very first set in the Pokémon TCG to include cards themed around Scarlet and Violet, with a cast of favorites like the new Starters with Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as plenty of other Smoliv, Pawmi, Maushold, Lechonk, and even some of the Paradox Pokémon, too.

This is also going to mark the grand return of EX Pokémon for the first time in ages. The game mechanic was more popular several years back, and is now being reintroduced into the game alongside new Tera Pokémon EX with refreshed art to go alongside the game’s crystalline appearances.

Launch day discounts go live on Scarlet and Violet packs

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon company, launch discounts are now live. Both the booster box and Elite Trainer Box are getting in on the savings courtesy of Amazon, which are well below what you’d pay direct from the official Pokémon Center store.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s a perfect introduction to the game, including eight booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other goodies. It comes in two different styles this time around for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet expansion, with the 9th Generation Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon getting some love on the box art.

Over at Amazon, if you don’t mind which of the two designs you get, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $49.99. That’s $10 off the MSRP direct from Pokémon and undercutting our previous pre-order promotion This is the best price out there from a trusted source for bringing home the latest ETB, though if you don’t mind going with a third-party Amazon seller, there are some listings at $48 right now with Prime shipping.

As far as Trainers looking to score an entire booster box, right now Amazon is marking down the larger assortment of packs to $128.99. That’s a couple of dollars under our previous pre-order mention and the best price yet to celebrate launch day. It’s also notably well below the $160 going rate direct from the Pokémon Company, too.

This package includes even more individual packs than the Elite Trainer Box , but skips all of the extra gear in favor of maximizing your ability to get all of the cards you want from the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet set. In total, you’re looking at 36 packs from the new expansion set, each of which comes with nine cards.

