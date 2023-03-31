Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds fall to second-best price with Google Fast Pair at $111 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 5 Hybrid ANC Earbuds for $111.18 shipped in the Gold Beige colorway. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 26% in savings to complement the second-best price to date. We last saw it drop to $100 earlier in the year, with today’s offer only being the second discount in 2023. As one of Jabra’s latest additions to its stable of true wireless earbuds, the new Elite 5 buds arrive with some notable fitness-focused tech. These offerings pack hybird active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight, too.

As a much more affordable offering to consider, the Jabra Elite 3 arrive with much of the same Google Fast Pair technology, just sans some of the higher-end features on the lead deal. The $58 price tag makes these much more affordable, and explains the lack of ANC. Though you’ll still find several colorways, the same 35 hours of total battery life, and IP55 water-resistance. Our hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

Though for something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent reviewexplores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

More on the Jabra Elite 5 ANC Earbuds:

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless earbuds offer 6-mic technology. External mics are always active on calls, internal mics automatically activate themselves in windy conditions. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) suppresses noise. HearThrough technology allows you to tune in to your surroundings. 6mm speakers and SBC, AAC and QualComm aptX codecs provide a goosebump-inducing sound experience which can be fine-tuned with the Jabra Sound+ App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!