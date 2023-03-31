Twelve South celebrates April Fools’ Day with 12% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Twelve South normally takes the April Fools’ day celebration as a chance to reveal some silly new fake accessory. But this time around in lieu of tricking customers with something like last year’s tvTV for Apple TV, the brand is just taking 12% off its entire collection of Apple accessories instead. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering the first sitewide sale of the year, prices will automatically be applied at checkout. Our favorite of the batch is marking down the Curve Flex MacBook Stand to $70.39. Normally fetching $80, this is the first discount of the year, one of the first offers period, and within $4 of the all-time low from back in December.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. Then head below for some other highlights from the Twelve South sale.

An even newer addition to the Twelve South stable is another one of our highlgihts today. The new HiRise Pro for MacBook takes on an even more permanant form than the Curve Flex above, docking your MacBook on a height-adjustable stand. It normally sells for $100, but is now down to $87.99 thanks to the April Fools’ Day savings provided by Twelve South.

The HiRise Pro can adjust from 2.5 inches all the way up to elevating your machine 6 inches off the desk, with a tilted design. On top of being able to hold everything from M1 MacBook Airs to 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro models, there’s also an integrated spot in the base that hides below the metal and vegan leather-trimming for putting a MagSafe charger. This helps streamline your workstation with a hidden iPhone 14 charger. Best of all, this is the first chance to save since first hitting the scene earlier this year and is a new all-time low. We further break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

Alongside the rare discounts on some of Twelve South’s latest accessories, plenty of other gear for your Apple setup both at-home and on-the-go setups. Some of our top picks are highlighted down below.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!