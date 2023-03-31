Synology DS923+ 4-bay NAS sees first discount for World Backup Day at $509 (Save $90)

Joining all of the World Backup Day storage discounts now up for grabs, the savings are now carrying over to an assortment of NAS. Delivering discounts from all of our top brands like Synology, WD, and QNAP, these network attached storage units are the perfect option for taking full advantage of routine backups, setting up a Plex server, or taking your home automation to the next level. Time and time again we’ve written about why it’s time to build your own storage system around a NAS and lessening your reliance on cloud services in the meantime. Today is finally your best bet, with a discount going live on Synology’s 4-Bay DS923+ NAS leading the way courtesy of Amazon. Now dropping down to $509 shipped for the very first time, today’s offer amounts to $600 in savings. It’s a new all-time low with $90 in savings attached.

World Backup Day NAS deals now live for 2023

Synology’s DS923+ NAS is one of the brand’s latest releases, and I’ve actually been testing this one out for the past few months. Debuting in December of last year, this model arrives with a 4-bay design that can house as much as 80TB of storage when deploying four 20TB drives. There’s even more modularity from the dual NVMe slots that enable hardware cache, as well as the optional 10GbE network card that can be swapped in. And while this model comes outfitted with 4GB of RAM out of the box, it can be upgraded to 32GB for the ultimate server experience. Best of all, you’ll be able to bring home all of those features for the best price yet.

Amazon is also currently offering the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $149.99. Normally fetching $190, you’re looking at a rare chance to save and at $40 off. This is matching the all-time low from Black Friday of last year, and beats our previous mention by $6. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game without paying full price.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a routine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

Outside of our favorite options from Synology, there are some other NAS that are getting in the World Backup Day discounts. These offer different form-factors to the options above, delivering built-in storage right out of the box or more budget-friendly takes on the Synology formula.

Of course, you’ll then want to go check out all of the actual hard drive deals for a chance to save while decking out any of your new NAS with some actual storage. Most of the discounted models above come in diskless configurations, meaning you’ll have to supply your own hard drives. Though with the best prices of the year and some even landing at new all-time lows period, there hasn’t been a better time to outfit your setup with as much RAW or redundant storage as you need. Shop all of the best World Backup Day storage deals here after you’ve settled on which NAS is right for you.

Synology DS923+ NAS features:

The DS923+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a capable solution that can be adjusted and expanded as your needs change, with optional support for up to nine drives, faster networking, and two M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD slots for caching or additional storage pools. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance. The DS923+ is equipped with four drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA III hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA III hard drives and SSDs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!