Wyze’s new smart Cam v3 Pro with 2K recording and on-device AI hits $51 (New low)

Amazon is now offering the new Wyze Cam v3 Pro 2K Smart Camera for $51.38 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is the very first discount on this new release since launching this year. It amounts to 15% in savings and is a new all-time low, too. For comparison, you’d pay $54 direct from Wyze, with a $6 delivery fee totatling Amazon’s usual MSRP. Arriving as one of the brand’s more capable smart home cameras, the Wyze Cam v3 Pro kicks off with a 2K sensor. All packed into a weather-resistant casing that can surveil your space both indoors and out, there’s also an integrated 80-lumen spotlight and siren to help with protecting your front porch or yard. And on top of working with Alexa and Assistant, there’s also onboard AI that keeps person detection and other smart features on the device, with no subscription needed.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $33 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week comes to an end. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place.

Wyze Cam v3 Pro 2K features:

Livestream in clarity and detail, whenever you need it, with crisp, clear 2K resolution. A motion-activated, 80-lumen spotlight for more detail in your videos, more light along your walkway, and more deterrence for unwanted visitors. Plus an 89-decibel, user-activated alarm when you need to deter them even more. 4-MP starlight sensor amplifies low light and shows dark areas in vivid, unbelievable detail.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!