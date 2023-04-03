Ninja’s premium 1,000W NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker back to $70 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering the latest Ninja BW1001 NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $80 like it currently fetches directly from Ninja, this model launched back in August of 2022 and is now at the lowest price we can find. While this nearly 15% price drop isn’t all that much below the going rate, this is the brand’s premium waffle maker and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon – this is the same deal we saw for the holidays last year. The upright vertical design is engineered “to heat evenly and give you consistent results” on 1-inch Belgian-style waffles alongside the non-stick interior, five shade settings, and the included Precision-Pour Cup for measuring your batter. The audible and visual notifications to indicate when the cooking process is finished are nice touches as well. More details below.

Now, you’re clearly paying a premium for the Ninja treatment, design, and stainless steel accents above, but there are more affordable options if you can make do with a simple round machine. This Oster model, for example, sells for under $23 Prime shipped on Amazon. It’s not as powerful or as attractive as the model above if you ask me, but it is more than capable of delivering fluffy waffles to a breakfast or desert table near you nonetheless otherwise.

It has been a relatively slow start to the year when it comes to cooking and kitchen gadget deals, but the discounts are starting to heat up now. Joining today’s $80 price drop on Instant’s 6-quart Electric Dutch Oven, we also spotted Ninja’s cookout-ready Woodfire grill and smoker for your outdoor setup at close to $100 off the going rate. You can get a closer look at that and the rest of the now live cooking, kitchen, and backyard deals right here.

Ninja NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Engineered to heat evenly and give you consistent results. From soft and fluffy to deliciously crispy, get exactly the texture you want. Roomy, nonstick interior makes for thick, fluffy waffles. Allows for high-sugar batters like brownie and cake mix. Included cup makes it easy to measure and pour batter. The waffle maker will beep when your waffle is done—no guesswork required. 1000-Watt Waffle Maker, Precision-Pour Cup, & Chef-Curated Recipe Guide.

