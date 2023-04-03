Add the HyperX Pulsefire Surge gaming mouse with 16,000 DPI sensor to your desk at $41

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Surge Wired Gaming Mouse for $41.09 shipped. Down from $50, this $9 discount delivers the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the third-best discount that we’ve seen since it hit $30 back in September, only being beat out by drops to $35 throughout November. If you’re ready to finally upgrade to a better-quality gaming mouse, then look no further. Designed around the Pixart 3389 sensor, you’ll find a native DPI of up to 16,000 here and the Omron switches are rated for up to 50 million clicks. Powered by the HyperX NGenuity software, the Pulsefire Surge has onboard memory for storing customizations to access without having the software installed and there’s even a 360-degree RGB light ring for added dynamic illumination. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-friendly mouse pad on Amazon. If you don’t use a mouse pad, then it’s time to start. This will help make your new mouse track smoother and also assist in keeping the large skates on the bottom cleaner than running the mouse across your desk’s surface. And, for just $4, it’s hard not to recommend picking this mouse pad up.

If you’re a fan of some story-based games, then a mouse might not always be the right tool for the job. Instead, consider picking up Amazon’s multi-platform wireless gamepad to play more laid-back titles at your desk or on-the-go. With pricing from $50, you’ll find nearly 30% in savings here alongside bundles and more. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all other discounts that we’ve found to update your desk setup.

HyperX Pulsefire Surfe Wired Gaming Mouse features:

HyperX Pulse fire surge is the high precision PC gaming mouse to give gamers the best of both style and quality. Provides pinpoint accuracy with the pixel 3389 sensor and spectacular 360 RGB lighting effects with its unique light Ring. The Pulse fire allows you to adjust your DPI settings up to 16, 000 DPI for accurate precision that meets your demand. Includes responsive Omron switches that ensures your clicks will register the instant you Command it. Personalize the Pulse fire using the easy-to-use HyperX Ingenuity software that allows you to set individual LED colors and choose from a variety of effects. Save up to three profiles and assign your macro keys with 6 programmable buttons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!