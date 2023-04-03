Amazon’s multi-platform wireless gamepad drops nearly 30%, plus bundles, more from $50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Games
30% off From $50
Amazon Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller

Joining a slew of spring sale events on its Fire tablets, smart home gear, Kindle readers, and more, new Amazon Luna controller deals are now live as well. You can now score the official Luna Wireless Cloud Gaming Controller for $49.99 shipped, down from the regular $70 price tag by nearly 30%. Today’s deal is also matching the lowest price we have tracked since the limited $40 Black Friday pricing. While it might seen like it’s only made for Amazon’s Luna game streaming service, you’re really just looking at the company’s wireless gamepad that works across your devices, including “Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android.” Offset, Xbox-style thumbsticks are joined by your usual shoulder triggers, face buttons, and a mic button so you can bark orders at Alexa, launch games with your voice, and more. Hit up our our hands-on review and head below for more deals. 

And the spring Luna controller bundle deals:

While we are talking multi-platform controllers, be sure to dive into the deals we are tracking on 8Bitdo’s latest Ultimate Xbox Controller as well as the Steam, Switch, and Android model right here. Then check out our recent hands-on video review of the HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller – a gamepad solution that seems to hit well above its affordable price tag. All of the details on that are right here

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller:

  • Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.
  • Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.
  • With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.
  • Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

