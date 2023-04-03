Cooler Master’s CK720 Mechanical Keyboard features hot-swappable switches at $85 low

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master CK720 Hot-Swappable 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $85 shipped. Normally going for $100, this solid $15 discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked to date for this Cooler Master keyboard. The CK720 keyboard runs with the 65% form-factor which ditches some editing keys and the numpad to provide more desk space for your mouse to maneuver around. While it comes shipped with Kailh Box V2 Brown switches for a tactile feel while typing and gaming, you will be able to easily swap them out thanks to the hot-swappable design Cooler Master has implemented here. You’ll find RGB backlighting alongside a 3-way customizable dial which can also be pressed as a shortcut. The removable aluminum top plate also makes maintenance and switch swapping simple. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the Cooler Master keyboard above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical keyswitches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software that will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re currently tracking the HyperX Pulsefire Surge Wired Gaming Mouse marked down to $41, the third-best discount to date. Designed around the Pixart 3389 sensor, you’ll find a native DPI of up to 16,000 here and the Omron switches are rated for up to 50 million clicks. Powered by the HyperX NGenuity software, the Pulsefire Surge has onboard memory for storing customizations to access without having the software installed and there’s even a 360-degree RGB light ring for added dynamic illumination. HyperX’s all-new Pulsefire Haste 2 wired and wireless gaming mice are now available for purchase as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Cooler Master CK720 Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keyboard features:

3-way Customizable Dial: The precision dial gives you the tactile controls of a turn or a press, customizable via software.

Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches: Scratch that keyboard enthusiast itch by customizing each key without needing to pick up a soldering gun.

Removable Aluminum Top Plate: Offers ease of routine maintenance and better access when changing up switches.

