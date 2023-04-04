CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for Mac starts from $220 (Reg. $300)

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $269.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. Down from $300, you’re looking at a rare chance to save with $30 knocked off the going rate. It’s matching our previous mention from January, the first discount since, and the best price of 2023. If you don’t mind going the refurbished route, CalDigit has an in-house refurbished model up for grabs courtesy of its official Amazon storefront for $219.99. That’s an extra $50 in savings from the new condition sale and the best price we’ve seen this year.

Ideal for upgrading your work from home desktop setup, this Thunderbolt 3 dock delivers five USB-A ports, three TB3 outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your MacBook. This has been a staple on my desktop for quite some time now and you can learn more about why in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Compared to the newer TS4 Dock, you are making some sacrifices with the CalDigit dock on sale above. For many, these trade-offs will be worth the cash, but it’s still worth breaking down just what you’re missing between the two. The biggest adjustment is right in the name, with the newer counterpart arriving with Thunderbolt 4 support as opposed to Thunderbolt 3. Aside from that, you’re only looking at an 87W output for the TS3 dock, while the other model steps up to 98W. There’s still the same exceptional build quality and a near identical roster of ports. We fully breakdown what to expect from the CalDigit TS4 hub for some added insight to see if its $400 going rate is worth the cash.

If the include 2.3-foot cable isn’t long enough to fit into your desk setup, consider using some of your savings on this 6.6-foot alternative from Plugable. I grabbed this exact option when I picked up the CalDigit dock above, and have found it to be a great for having more slack when it’s time to plug in. It’s been a reliable option over the past year or so that has stood up quite well to daily wear and tear.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!