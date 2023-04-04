Cook a whole turkey in Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fry oven at the 2023 low, now $230 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is now offering Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $229.99 shipped. Regularly $350 both at Amazon and and Best Buy where it is now matching for today only, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $20 below our previous mention and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in over a year. This versatile countertop cooker delivers on its namesake 10-in-1 setup by way of a series of settings for various jobs including air frying, air roasting, baking, whole roast, broiling, toasting, bagels, dehydrate, reheating, and a special pizza setting. It might not be the brand’s latest and greatest, but with a 1800W-ready design, all of those presets, and an integrated meat thermometer at a price like this, it is worth a look. Especially considering this one has enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey – you can cook an entire small or medium-sized family meal in this thing. More details below.

If you don’t need this kind of countertop cooker real-estate though, something like the Ninja SP101 Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven will likely do the trick. This one falls more into the toaster oven category, but delivers on an 8-in-1 setup that can air fry roast and more, all of which at a lower $150 shipped price tag.

But while we are talking Ninja, be sure to check out the deals we spotted yesterday including its premium 1,000W NeverStick PRO Belgian Waffle Maker back at the $70 Amazon all-time low as well as the outdoor-ready Woodfire cooker. The latter of which can grill and smoke with real wood chips all summer alongside a built-in air fryer and even more at up to $100 off the going rate. Get a closer look at it right here.

Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance. Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, 2 12-in pizzas, or a 12-lb turkey. Make 2 sheet pan meals at once for entertaining or weekly meal prep.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!