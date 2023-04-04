OtterBox takes 20% off when you spend $70 on 15W MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, more

OtterBox has launched its latest sitewide sale today, delivering some rare savings across everything the storefront sells. With 20% off everything, there is a catch this time around. You’ll have to spend $70 on any of the iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe chargers, or accessories in order to lock-in the savings. Shipping is free in orders over $50, so you’ll benefit from no-cost delivery on your order. A favorite amongst all of the savings lands on the new 15W 3-in-1 OtterBox MagSafe Charging Stand at $119.95. Down from $150, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save period at $30 off. It’s a new all-time low, as well.

With room for your entire Apple everyday carry, this OtterBox charging stand arrives with a 15W MagSafe stand for powering up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charger, which rests above a 5W pad for AirPods. Everything is packed into a durable aluminum design that is rounded out with an included 36W wall charger and USB-C cable in the box. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too. Head below for some other top picks.

Amongst the OtterBox sale, here are some of our favorite accessories that qualify for the savings on their own:

Of course, one of the perks of this sale is that you can just bundle various OtterBox accessories to hit the $70 minimum. That lets you benefit from any number of cases, chargers, and gear that doesn’t quite arrive with the same flagship prices as our top picks above. You’ll be able to lock-in the same 20% in savings while also scoring the best prices of the year, too.

OtterBox sitewide sale terms and conditions:

Discount applies to full price OtterBox merchandise only, not tax and shipping & handling costs. Not applicable toward previously purchased merchandise. Discount promotion and associated terms and conditions subject to change at OtterBox’s sole discretion. Sale prices are limited to stock on hand and while supplies last; no rain checks. Other exclusions may apply

