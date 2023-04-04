Bring the PAC-MAN Couchcade to a friend’s with 10 built-in games at $155 on Amazon ($25 off)

Amazon is offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Couchcade for $154.99 shipped. Down from $180, this $25 discount actually marks the second-best price of the year outside of a drop to $130 back in January. It’s also the third-lowest price that we’ve seen all-time. If you’re a PAC-MAN fan, then this will be a must-have for your TV setup. It has 10 built-in games including PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIC, Galaga, Dig Dug, and many others giving you the ability to enjoy these arcade classics right at home. You’ll find a soft bean bag bottom and built-in carry handle making it easy to bring this Couchcade from home to your friend’s place. There’s real-feel arcade controls and HDMI output here as well as a real-feel trackball and spinner, for an all-around arcade-like experience. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings into showing your PAC-MAN fandom with this unique extra large desk mat. It’s available for under $20 at Amazon and shows the iconic game in all its splendor. With enough room to keep both your mouse and keyboard on, this will be a solid choice for your office if you’re a PAC-MAN fan.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Nintendo’s Game & Watch Zelda handheld console on sale for just $30 right now. Typically $50, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on the iconic handheld. It was launched as part the iconic series’ 35th anniversary, and you’ll get a mini collectible handheld that comes pre-loaded with three classic Zelda titles. Take a closer look at what this handheld delivers in our previous coverage, but be sure to snatch one up while it’s down to just $30.

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Couchcade features:

Have a seat, get comfy, and Play Again with Arcade1Up Couchcades! Easily connect the Micro Game Console to your TV via HDMI port, the wireless control deck features real-feel arcade controls on top, and a soft bean bag bottom. Yep, retro gaming just literally fell into your lap! And yes, Couchcades are absolutely packed with games. Let’s start off with our headliner, the icon of icons, PAC-MAN. Power up that nostalgia (no matter what your age), as you guide him through those infamous mazes, while steering clear of aggressive ghosts BLINKY, PINKY, INKY and CLYDE.

