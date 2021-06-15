Reeling from the string of new games taking center stage at Nintendo’s E3 Showcase today? Well, one standout has caught our attention, and it’s time to dive deep into this legendary throwback. Welcome to the arena, Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda. Unveiled earlier today, this four-game handheld system will be getting the full Game & Watch treatment like its Super Mario predecessor. You can find three full-length classic Zelda adventures, as well as a basket of easter eggs contained within. So we’ll be going over everything we know below.

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda

Hot off the success of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system, Nintendo is back at it with another 8-bit remix. The all-new Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda console will feature much of what made the original so iconic. Complete with the time-honored A/B button cross-pad interface, Nintendo is delivering three classic Zelda titles in this pocket-sized time capsule.

First up, there’s no better place for Nintendo to start than at the beginning. The original Legend of Zelda let’s you rediscover Hyrule in all of its pixelated glory. Solve puzzles, battle Ganon, save the princess – this iconic game sent out a cultural shockwave that is still attracting fans to this day. (And I for one am already anxious to get my hands on Breath of the Wild 2 next year.)

Thankfully, these aren’t the original Game & Watch systems, so we’re not restricted to just one classic Zelda title. Nintendo also threw in Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and the 1993 Game Boy favorite Link’s Awakening. So if you get sick of the side-scroller action of the second Zelda game, you can wake the Wind Fish and enjoy every ounce of nostalgia packed into Nintendo’s first handheld Zelda game.

And carrying on with the Watch half of Game & Watch, you’ll find two full playable clock systems tucked in there as well. Heralding the original timepiece included in the 1980 Game & Watch system, you can play as Link in either a LoZ-inspired clock battle, or a timer featuring battle scenes from Zelda II. That’s on top of all the classic clobbering action you can find in a revamped version of Vermin. This system is scheduled for release in November, but if you’re already hooked, you can pre-order from Best Buy at $49.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I wasn’t around for the original Zelda games, even younger generations who fell in love with Breath of the Wild or Ocarina of Time can attest to the sheer joy this franchise sparks. It’s a classic tale of heroics that has defined decades of gaming and storytelling. And reviving these classic iterations for newer fans to enjoy is just another way to bridge that gap. If you love retro gaming, there’s no better way to celebrate a full 35 years of dragon-slaying, princess-saving, vase-smashing goodness.

