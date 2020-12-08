Wyze is on a roll to close out 2020. After announcing the Wyze Watch, Sprinkler Controller, Vacuum, and several other products this year, the company is now entering the home security market. We got our first glimpse of this back in May when the company announced a partnership with Noonlight, offering a panic button of sorts to its camera lineup. But, now, Wyze is pushing that further with a full home monitoring solution, still partnered with Noonlight. Wyze Home Monitoring is built off the company’s all-new Sense v2 platform and will cost $5 per month. Equipment will run $60, though, if you pre-pay your first year (which is also $60), you’ll get the equipment included for free. What all does Wyze Home Monitoring cost? Well, let’s dive in.

Wyze Home Monitoring leverages Noonlight partnership to offer 24/7 security at just $5 per month

Let’s focus on that price for a second. $5 per month. For comparison, Ring charges $200 for its entry-level alarm system, though it sometimes goes on sale for under $150. Then, you’ll be charged $10 per month for 24/7 monitoring. Wyze, on the other hand, charges $5 per month for the monitoring, or $60 for the first year of monitoring and your hardware included. The pricing here is mind-boggling, but Noonlight, the company backing Wyze’s 24/7 monitoring, is well-known and trusted in the industry. Noonlight claims that it’s “America’s #1 safety app” and that “over 2 million people (are) protected.”

Noonlight can dispatch emergency services automatically when an armed sensor has been tripped, allowing you to have peace of mind that your home is protected even when you’re not there. When an alarm event happens, Noonlight will call you, and if they can’t reach you, dispatch local police, fire, or rescue. Wyze Home Monitoring also work with Alexa Guard Plus to turn your Echo devices into “an extra layer of protection.”

All-new Wyze Sense v2 should usher in better reliability than the previous generation

Some people had issues with first-generation Wyze Sense hardware, where connections would be spotty or devices would drop offline. It looks like Wyze understood this and waited until they had a v2 solution before launching its home security platform. Centered around Wyze Sense v2, the new Home Monitoring system includes a Wyze Sense Hub (new), Keypad, Entry Sensor, and Motion Sensor. The biggest change here is the hub. previously, your Sense hardware ran off a backpack that connected to the back of a Wyze Cam V2. This time around, the company decided to build a dedicated hub to deliver better performance and better reliability.

Pricing and availability

As stated already, Wyze Home Monitoring will cost $5 per month, with no annual commitment. Hardware will cost $60, though you can offset this by pre-paying for an annual plan that includes the “Core Starter Kit” for a grand total of $60, which is essentially paying for the monitoring service and getting the hardware for free.

Right now, Wyze Home Monitoring is available for pre-order. It’s slated to ship sometime in March 2021.

