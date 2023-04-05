Alienware’s m15 R7 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 graphics falls 20% to new low of $1,300

Amazon is now offering the Alienware m15 R7 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,616, this 20% discount or solid $316 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop build. It has previously gone for as much as $1,880 but has sat in the $1,616 range in recent times. The Alienware m15 R7 will come running Microsoft’s flagship operating system, Windows 11, and will be powered by its 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H 14-core processor and RTX 3060 graphics. The 15.6-inch 1440p 240Hz NVIDIA G-SYNC display comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR content playback for when you watch movies on the go. Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos support, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a single USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and HDMI 2.1 output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $810 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3060 present with the Alienware option above. While the screen size here remains the same, the resolution and refresh rate is cut to 1080p and 144Hz respectively. The total RAM here is also cut in half to 8GB which is enough for most modern AAA games. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to compare this Alienware against another comparable laptop first? We’re currently tracking the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,180, the new all-time low price. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i7-12700H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3060 GPU to drive the 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC providing smooth gameplay and no screen tearing. It also comes with the latest spec 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out this laptop is the power connector, an HDMI 2.1 output, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, an Ethernet jack, and a headset port.

Alienware m15 R7 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

HIGH-SPEED PERFORMANCE: This i7 gaming laptop is built with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors that deliver powerful performance for uninterrupted gameplay

STUNNING VISUALS: Built with powerful discrete graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card ensures clear gameplay during the most intense battles

KILLER WIFI: Perform at your best with upgradeable memory and incredible connectivity with Killer technology so you can create, stream content, and game like never before

