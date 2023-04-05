Ember’s Temperature Control Smart Mugs return to 2023 lows today at $100 Prime shipped

From now through Saturday, Woot is offering the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug2 from $99.99 shipped. The regularly $130 models in the 10-ounce capacity are now marked down to $99.99 in black and white to match our previous mention. While we did see them hit the $90 price point for a limited time during the holidays last year, this is matching the official Black Friday offer and the lowest price we can find. They currently start at $119 on Amazon and range up to the full $130. For those unfamiliar here, this is a battery-packed, app-controlled smart mug that can maintain your ideal beverage temperature all-day long. On top of being able to set the onboard LED to your preference, it also ships with a charging coaster for a refined way to ensure the battery is juiced-up indefinitely. You can even make use of visual notifications for when “your beverage is heating up or cooling off, when it is ready to drink, and when your battery needs to be charged.” More details below.

Whether you’re the type to nurse a cup of coffee for hours and need to keep it warm or are looking for a notable coffee gift, the Ember is a solid option and easily one of the most elegant. However, something like this Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer delivers a similar experience, albeit in a much more basic way, to just about any mug you already own and comes in at a far more affordable $14 Prime shipped.

And if you’re looking for a new coffee maker to fill those mugs up with fresh brew this spring and summer, the ongoing deal on Instant’s versatile models are worth a look. Alongside the Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker down at $75, you’ll also still find Instant’s Dual Pod Plus that brews K-Cups, Nespresso pods, espresso, and more down at $160. Those deals and more kitchen upgrades are all waiting in our home goods hub right here.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug2 features:

Ember, The World’s First Temperature Control Mug, is a design led temperature control brand and technology platform, whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Our updated smart coffee mug’s extended battery life keeps your drink at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster. Pair this temperature control mug with the Ember app to set the temperature, customize presets and more; Our self-heating coffee mug is also functional without the app and remembers your last-used temperature (135°F out of box). Our heated coffee mug intelligently senses when to turn on and off; The mug enters sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity; Ember wakes up when it senses movement or liquid.

