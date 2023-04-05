HyperX’s Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ships with linear red switches at $53

Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $53.18 shipped. Normally going for $86 over the past few months, this 38% discount or solid $33 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for the HyperX Red switch model. This model has previously gone for $110 but has sat around the $86 price range over the last few months. Those HyperX Red switches provide a linear keystroke feel and are rated for 80 million presses. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting here so you can truly customize your gaming battlestation with the aircraft-grade aluminum frame keeping everything rigid and steady. The detachable USB-C cable will make transporting the keyboard around easier with less risk of damaging the connection. Head below for more.

If you’d like to save some cash, you could instead go with the Razer Ornata Chroma Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $50. This keyboard features mecha-membrane switches that feel similar to mechanical switches so every keypress is satisfying. You do have access to the brand’s Chroma RGB backlighting here which can be synced with your games through the Razer Synapse software. You also receive a magnetic wrist rest with the keyboard so your hands remain comfortable during long typing sessions.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for another keyboard to compare against before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard marked down to $76, the new all-time low price. One of the features of the analog optical switches that you’ll find here is that you can control the sensitivity and double the key mapping for either the digital or analog inputs. On top of that, there’s on board memory and lighting presets so you can customize the keyboard without having to install Razer’s Synapse software on your friends PC. Plus, there’s a detachable USB-C cable which makes the ultra-compact Huntsman Mini keyboard easy to bring to a friend’s house.

HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The HyperX Alloy Origins is a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom HyperX mechanical switches designed to give gamers the best blend of style, performance, and reliability. These key switches have exposed LEDs for stunning lighting with an actuation force and travel distance elegantly balanced for responsiveness and accuracy. Alloy Origins is built with a full aluminum body so it stays rigid and stable when keystrokes are flying, and also features keyboard feet that let you choose from three different tilt levels. Its sleek, compact design frees up space for mouse movement, and it also features a detachable USB-C cable for supreme portability. Customize your lighting, craft macros, and adjust Game Mode with HyperX NGENUITY Software.

