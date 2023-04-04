Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% keyboard with analog optical switches falls to low of $76

Amazon is offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Switch Gaming Keyboard for $75.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $150 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this version of the keyboard. Do note that the clicky optical version did fall to $65 in July of last year, though today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for any model since then. One of the features of the analog optical switches that you’ll find here is that you can control the sensitivity and double the key mapping for either the digital or analog inputs. On top of that, there’s on board memory and lighting presets so you can customize the keyboard without having to install Razer’s Synapse software on your friends PC. Plus, there’s a detachable USB-C cable which makes the ultra-compact Huntsman Mini keyboard easy to bring to a friend’s house. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $21 at Amazon. This is the perfect pair to your new keyboard as it’ll be controlled by the same PC software as the Huntsman Mini. This will take up less background resources on your machine and still deliver a solid experience at the end of the day thanks to the build quality Razer is known for.

Finish illuminating your gaming setup with Govee’s DreamView G1 Pro RGB LED light kit that’s on sale for a new low of $60. Some of Govee’s products integrate with Razer Synapse natively. While the DreamView G1 Pro isn’t on that list yet, Govee is always expanding what’s compatible with the software. Until then, however, the included camera monitors what’s on your screen to display immersive lighting even without the added software integration.

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard features:

Dominate on a different scale with the Razer Huntsman Mini—a 60% gaming keyboard with cutting-edge Razer Optical Switches. Highly portable and ideal for streamlined setups, it’s time to experience lightning-fast actuation in our most compact form factor yet.

