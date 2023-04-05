Jackery Gold Box deals up to 41% off light up your adventures with power stations from $176

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Jackery Amazon storefront is offering some notable price drops on a range of its portable power stations, solar panels, and more. The deals start from $176 with free shipping across the board to deliver notable price drops on portable power setups ready to run your off-grid adventure setup, campsite, or just for emergency purposes during power outages and the like. Whether you’re jumping in for the first time with a beginner rig or something more pro-grade, there’s some notable price drops at up to 41% off here today. You’ll even find some solar panel add-ons marked down for folks already invested in the Jackery power stations. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Jackery Gold Box portable power deals:

Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station features:

The Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station has been featured as the “Best Portable Power Station for use in the outdoors” by Digital Trends. A classic choice for your pick. This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only at 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as Tent Camping, Road Trip, Backyard Camping, etc. 1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

