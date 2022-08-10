Anker’s new PowerCore 24K power bank sports a 140W USB-C PD output for MacBook charging

Just after seeing Anker launch its new GaNPrime series earlier in the summer, Anker is now back today with the debut of one of its most capable portable power banks to date. Arriving with an impressive 24,000mAh of capacity, the new fittingly-named PowerCore 24K packs an even more notable 140W charging output for topping off everything from iPhones to MacBooks.

Anker PowerCore 24K arrives with 140W output

The latest addition to Anker’s stable has arrived and enters as the new PowerCore 24K power bank. Fittingly for the name, all of the features start with a 24,000mAh battery and expand from there. That provides enough juice to actually top off MacBooks and the like, as well as more traditional gear in your everyday carry of iPhones and other smartphones.

To help with the former, Anker is also letting you take full advantage of the power thanks to three differnet ports. There’s a typical USB-A slot that’s great for legacy devices, but the main USB-C PD 3.1 port is really the star of the show. It can dish out 140W of power to a connected device, and also accepts the same speeds when charging itself up from a wall adapter.

Much like the recent GaNPrime lineup, the new PowerCore 24K shares a similar design that helps designate it as one of Anker’s latest. There’s a premium plastic housing with two tone build much like we’ve already gone hands-on with, so while it isn’t technically apart of that recent lineup, the form and function isn’t too far off.

One aspect of the design that is entirely new this time around is the built-in display. It isn’t a feature that’s entirely new for a portable Anker charging station, but does notably make one of the first times a device this small has been imbued with the functionality. Alongside just showing currently battery capacity, it’ll also show output and input power usage, not to mention the estimated time it will take to refuel.

All of those specs earn the new Anker PowerCore 24K a higher-end price tag. Now available for purchase at Amazon, this is one of the pricery options out there though totally justified for the feature set. It’ll set you back $149.99 right now, which is in-line with the pricing scheme we saw from the recent GaNPrime series.

After just going hands-on with another one of Anker’s latest releases with its GaNPrime 65W USB-C power bank, I wrote home about how much I love the versatile form-factor. It seems like Anker took everything I praised and steps the features up to a whole other level with its new PowerCore 24K.

