Anker launches new battery-powered EverFrost cooler, keeps drinks chilled for 42 hours

Today, Anker is unveiling its latest creation which is bound to make its way on your next beach trip, the Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler. Labeled as the “world’s longest-lasting battery-powered cooler,” the EverFrost has been designed with a detachable 200 Wh battery to keep your food and drinks chilled for hours while also providing some extra life for your phones. You won’t need to grab ice for this cooler, and there are three sizes you’ll be able to choose from: 33, 43, and 53 liters. If you spring for the largest size, you’ll even have dual-zone cooling. Live on Kickstarter now, you will be able to save some cash by grabbing an early-bird special starting from $519, with shipping expected to begin in June 2023. Keep reading below the fold if you’re ready to learn more about the Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler.

No ice means no wasted space

Since the Anker EverFrost Powered Cooler uses a compressor within the cooler itself to chill items down, you will never need to toss ice into it, meaning there will be more space for all your drinks and food. This new cooler will come in three different capacities, 33, 43, and 53 liters, but how they function and what’s included is essentially the same.

The exception here is the 53-liter variant, which has two independently controlled temperature zones. That way, you could keep your food frozen while your sodas and waters stay nice and chill. Each variant here comes with a removable 299Wh rechargeable battery which can power the 33-liter model for up to 42 hours on a single charge with the temperature set to 39°F. Battery life goes down to 35.8 hours with the 43-liter model, and the lowest is the 53-liter at 27 hours.

The battery that comes equipped within these coolers has the ability to accept a 100 W solar power input for recharging alongside the typical wall outlet, car socket, and USB-C charging abilities you’d find with Anker’s other power banks. Any of these options will recharge the battery to 100% within 6 hours. You’ll even be able to charge your mobile devices thanks to the integrated 60 W PD USB-C port and dual 12 W USB-A outputs. The Anker app will also allow you to remotely monitor and adjust the cooler’s temperature, with physical controls also located on the unit itself.

How can I get one?

Anker has launched the Kickstarter campaign for its EverFrost Powered Cooler, which has blown past its funding goal and has early bird offerings where you can save some cash before the cooler becomes fully available. There were super early bird offers, but all of those have been taken, leaving only the standard early bird offers.

The lowest level that nets you a cooler is the EverFrost Powered Cooler 30 (33-liter model) at $519, a 35% savings from the MSRP of $799 when it fully launches. The EverFrost Powered Cooler 40 (43-liter) will have an MSRP of $849 but can be had for as little as $549 through Kickstarter, and the 53-liter model will retail for $949 but is currently $569 through Kickstarter. From there, you can also get a bundle that includes the 100 W solar panel with the cooler. Shipping is expected to begin in June 2023 if you grab an early bird offer off Kickstarter. It is safe to assume that these units will begin to publically retail around that time as well, but at the MSRPs mentioned previously.

9to5Toys’ Take:

I really didn’t expect these powered coolers to interest me as much as they do. The pricing is also not all that unreasonable given the battery life you can expect and the capacities. I could easily see these becoming a go-to for beach parties and the like.

