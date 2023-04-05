Logitech’s Lift vertical mouse for Mac hits $62 Amazon low, plus 2023 low on MX Vertical at $84

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $61.84 shipped. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts since it hit the scene last spring. Now a year later, and you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $1 under our previous mention. Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable. The experience is further explored in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Also on sale today, the a rare chance to save has also arrived on the popular Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse. Now dropping in price for one of the first times at the retailer in over a year, you’re able to bring the ergonomic workstation accessory home for $83.78. This is down from the $100 price tag it has been retailing for since launch and amounts to $15 in savings. This matches the best price in the past year, is $2 under our previous mention, and is quite the rare chance to save on one of the brand’s fan-favorite peripherals.

Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse stands out from the other releases in its stable with a unique, ergonomic design aimed at reducing muscle strain during prolonged work sessions. It packs Logitech’s FLOW functionality for seamlessly using with two devices, alongside copying text and other files from one machine to the other. There’s also up to 4-months of battery life per charge, a USB-C charging port, and four customizable buttons that you can learn all about in our review.

A notable companion to the Lift Vertical Mouse on sale above, Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is also on sale right now with much of the same Mac-focused form-factor. These keyboards have been some of the more popular releases from Logitech as of late on the productivity front, delivering a clicky typing experience. Today’s discount makes it all the more notable, with a drop down to a new $133 low.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

