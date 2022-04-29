Tested: Logitech’s new Lift vertical mouse for Mac makes all the right compromises

Earlier in the month, Logitech launched its latest ergonomic Mac peripheral with the debut of its new Lift verticle mouse. Now after putting it to the test over the past week, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review is diving in to see if the more affordable ergonomic focus of the vertical mouse is worth a spot on your desk.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Hands-on with the new Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse

Logitech’s new Lift Vertical Mouse arrives as the brand’s latest peripheral, but it’s not meant to replace anything in the lineup. Designed to be more affordable than the higher-end MX counterpart, this model makes some compromises to deliver the popular ergonomic form-factor for less.

Comfort is still the name of the game this time around, and Logitech is accomplishing that with the vertically-oriented build that rests at a 57-degree angle. Packed into the build this time around is native Mac and PC support over Bluetooth or the Logitech Bolt USB receiver, as well as a pair of side buttons to round out the package with a 4000 DPI sensor.

Going into the review knowing that the Logitech Lift is all about compromises, is it still worth adding to your workstation? Or are you better off paying extra for the MX Vertical? We’re putting the new accessory to the test to find out.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

When the desk life gets you down, lift yourself up with Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse – a great fit for small to medium right hands

Rest on Lift upright mouse throughout the day, with a softly textured grip and snug thumb rest for level-above cosiness

Lift’s vertical shape helps wrists feel like “ahhh” at work, and promotes a more natural posture in the forearm, for day-long comfort and productivity

Settle into work with a cordless mouse featuring easy-to-reach customisable buttons, whisper-quiet clicks and a SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling

Lift wireless vertical mouse has been designed, developed, tested and approved according to criteria set out by leading ergonomists

9to5Toys’ Take

Right after being announced a few weeks back, Logitech was nice enough to send over one of the new Lift mouse for me to check out. While it does come in three different colors and both left- and right-handed versions, I’ve been using the white model.

As far as these kinds of ergonomic mice go, I’m completely new to the experience. I’m a bonafide trackpad lover though and through, and so I’ve been excited to see just what Logitech is bringing to the table this time around, especially considering this is the new and more affordable version compared to the more expensive MX counterpart.

Right out of the box, the Logitech Lift build feels really good. It has a decent amount of heft to it, but isn’t overly heavy. I was immediately drawn to the soft rubbery grip on the back of the peripheral, which has remained one of my favorite things about the new release. There’s a unique layered design to the padding that really plays into the vertical design to keep things comfortable. So we’re off to a great start.

Actual usage keeps up the notable first impression, with a responsive sensor that’s the same as you’ll find on the higher-end version. Buttons on the other hand aren’t as clicky or tactile as I would have liked to see, though they’re still quite responsive all the same. On the flip side of speaking to another one of my favorite aspects of the Logitech Lift, the two side buttons are a nice inclusion. Even though you’re getting two less buttons than the MX Vertical, having the option to reprogram these auxiliary toggles has certainly been appreciated.

The one compromise that really lets Logitech make the Lift mouse as affordable as it is comes down to the battery. While you’ll find a rechargeable unit with USB-C on the MX model, this one runs on a single AA. It honestly isn’t the biggest dealbreaker for me considering Logitech notes you can expect around two years of usage before needing to swap, but anyone who has made a pact not to bring consumables into their workstation may not be as willing to adjust as I am.

All told, even though I’ll still be a trackpad fanatic going forward, Logitech made as good of a first impression as possible with the new Lift mouse. All of the compromises are worth the cash, and more importantly the savings, in my book. I’m sure many users will find that the $30 increase to the MX version is worth it, but anyone looking to try out a vertical mouse for the first time should definitely consider the new Logitech Lift instead. It delivers nearly all of the more premium features for far less while sticking the landing on what a more affordable accessory should be.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!