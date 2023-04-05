Charge your phone easier in Tesla Model 3/Y with this 27W 4-port USB-C/A hub at $23.50

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is offering its latest Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.40 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XNC5HOWY at checkout. Typically $39, today’s deal actually comes in at 40% off to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. In fact, it delivers additional savings over our last mention, which was $25 back in October. Designed to work with the latest Tesla Model 3 or Y electric vehicles, this hub will make four USB ports much easier to access than they come standard. There’s up to 27W USB-C PD charging as well as three ports for slower charging or data transfer. This can help in hooking up gaming controllers, external storage, or anything else. Keep reading for more.

You could instead save a few bucks and opt for this less-sleek USB hub for your Tesla. It offers two USB-A ports and two USB-C, coming in at just $10 on Amazon. That’s another $13 below today’s lead deal, though you are missing out on the 27W USB-C PD port and the more sleek design that MOMAX offers above.

For gaming in your Tesla while charging, don’t forget that the official Electric Volt Xbox Wireless Controller is on sale for $40 at Amazon right now. This delivers the lowest price that we’ve tracked there, and you’d typically pay $65 for this controller. However, if you’d rather play games in the cloud instead of on your Tesla, then don’t forget that the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Gaming controller is down to $50 from its normal $80 going rate.

MOMAX Tesla Model 3/Y USB-C Hub features:

Sleek Tesla car accessories for 2021 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Blends perfectly into the center console without blocking the use of the center console lid and storage box. The Momax Tesla USB hub innovatively expands the original dual port to 4 ports: 2*USB-C and 2*USB-A. One USB-C port supports up to 27W PD fast charging, and the other ports support standard charging. In addition, 1*USB-C and 1*USB-A also support data transfer. Note: Tesla Model 3 & Model Y manufactured after 6 November 2021 has no data transfer for its USB ports.

