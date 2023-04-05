Game on-the-go with Turtle Beach’s Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller at low of $50

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $80 $50
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller with Bluetooth

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Wired Gaming Controller with Bluetooth and the mobile smartphone clip for $49.95 shipped in both colors. Down from a normal rate of $80 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low for the blue colorway and a return to the best price that we’ve seen only once before for the black model. Made for playing your favorite games on-the-go, this controller is licensed for Xbox and still works great for other mobile cloud gaming platforms. There’s an adjustable smartphone clip and the best experience will be had when using Game Pass thanks to the Xbox focus here. You’ll find Turtle Beach’s enhanced audio features, ergonomic cooling grips, vibration feedback, and also “pro-aim focus mode” that helps with long-range shots. Learn more about what you can expect here in our hands-on review of the Recon controllers right here then head below for more. 

Those with Android smartphones might want to instead consider the Razer Kishi mobile game controller that can be picked up for $45 right now at Amazon. It offers a more Switch-like experience for playing cloud or mobile games on-the-go, differentiating itself from the standard Xbox-style Turtle Beach is offering above.

However, if you’re after an official Xbox controller, don’t forget that earlier today we tracked down this discount on Microsoft’s Electric Volt colorway. It’s down to $40 right now, which saves $10 over the Turtle Beach model above and this delivers an official experience as well. Then, swing by our apps and games guide for other great ways to pick up new titles for your mobile experience.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Gaming Controller features:

The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is built for wireless gaming on Android 8.0+ devices & Windows PCs with Bluetooth, and wired gaming on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. Built off the popular Recon Controller, the Recon Cloud shares the same game-changing audio & control features and is now built for gameplay across the entire Xbox ecosystem. New for the Recon Cloud, take your game on-the-go and connect with any Android 8.0+ mobile device or Bluetooth-enabled Windows PC for wireless gameplay. Convenient, adjustable phone clip securely mounts your phone right above the controller and when detached works as a tabletop stand for smartphones.

