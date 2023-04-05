Official Electric Volt Xbox Wireless Controller hits Amazon low for today only at $40 (Reg. $65)

Amazon is now offering the official Xbox Wireless Controller in the Electric Volt colorway for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $65, this is a solid 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Matching today’s Best Buy spring deal, this is a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway and a notable price to grab any official Xbox wireless controller at. Following yesterday’s announcement of the new Microsoft Remix model for Earth Day with an included battery pack, you can now pick up the Electric Volt edition at easily one of the best prices ever. This is the current-generation setup with a “refined geometry for enhanced comfort,” up to 40 hours of usage per charge, the 3.5mm audio headset jack, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Head below for more details.

The PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is a more affordable solution at $27 shipped. Just keep in mind, it is a wired option and you’ll have to choose between the more standard issue black or white colorways here. Nonetheless, if it’s just a casual extra gamepad you’re after, it is a more affordable way to land an officially licensed solution.

As we mentioned above, Microsoft unveiled its latest Xbox controller yesterday with the new Remix model. It features topographic detailing and a recycled design with an included battery pack and it is now up for pre-order. Check it out right here and dive into the ongoing deal on Microsoft’s latest Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller.

Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Electric Volt, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the dedicated Share button

Use Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

